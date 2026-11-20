Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive a major boost in air connectivity as IndiGo plans to expand its winter flight schedule from December, increasing frequencies on several important domestic and international routes.

The proposed changes, expected to take effect from mid-December, include 10–12 daily flights to Goa, combining services to Dabolim and Manohar International airports. Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) is expected to receive two daily flights, while services to the Maldives are set to resume with four weekly flights.

Delhi will see an increase to 14 daily flights, while Udaipur is expected to receive 11 flights every week. Additional frequencies may also be introduced on Ahmedabad and Kochi routes.

To accommodate the revised schedule, Surat, Srinagar and Tirupati could see a reduction of one weekly flight each. IndiGo is expected to operate more than 1,300 weekly departures from Hyderabad, although the proposed changes remain subject to operational adjustments.

In December 2022, IndiGo introduced 21 additional flights under its winter schedule, including new services connecting Hyderabad with Port Blair from December 19. The airline said the additional capacity was introduced to meet increased holiday-season demand, particularly for beach destinations such as Port Blair, Goa and Kochi.

This earlier winter expansion demonstrates how seasonal travel demand has encouraged IndiGo to increase capacity from Hyderabad. The proposed December 2026 additions are expected to further improve connectivity, offer passengers more travel options and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a major aviation hub.