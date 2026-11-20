Telangana RTC Driver Dismissed for Abusing Passenger After Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has dismissed a bus driver from service following an incident in which he allegedly behaved rudely and verbally abused a passenger in front of women commuters.

The driver was identified as Surya, who was working at RTC’s Hyderabad-1 depot with badge number 421.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a passenger requested the driver to drive more carefully, explaining that his wife was pregnant. However, the driver allegedly responded with highly offensive and abusive remarks, including an insulting comment about the passenger’s wife and sterilisation.

The driver reportedly continued to use abusive language in the presence of women passengers, triggering outrage.

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A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism over the driver’s behaviour towards passengers.

Taking serious note of the incident, senior RTC officials initiated action against the driver and dismissed him from service.

The action comes amid concerns over passenger safety, employee conduct and the need for courteous behaviour by public transport staff.