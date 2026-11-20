Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) on Wednesday shut down five meat retail and processing units and suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of six other establishments following extensive inspections across the CURE region.

The five units were closed for operating without valid FSSAI licences and maintaining unhygienic conditions. Officials also suspended the licences of six establishments for violations such as pest infestation, improper food storage, unhygienic processing facilities and failure to maintain mandatory records.

During the enforcement drive, 11 teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel seized around 1,672 kg of food products worth Rs 6.59 lakh. At Karachi Bakery Pearl in Gaganpahad, 1,012 kg of packed food worth Rs 4.34 lakh was confiscated for mislabelling, with products manufactured in October falsely carrying November manufacturing dates.

Other violations included blood and meat residues on floors, clogged drains, cockroach and fly infestations, rodent presence and improper labelling.

A similar incident was reported in Hyderabad on March 21, 2025, when Telangana food safety officials inspected Hotel Tulips Grand in Turkayamjal and discovered 96 kg of spoiled meat stored in its cold room. Officials also found insect-infested ice creams, expired mushrooms, unhygienic kitchen conditions and improper food storage. The unsafe food stocks were discarded during the inspection.

The incident, along with the latest TG-SAFE enforcement drive, highlights a recurring pattern of food safety violations in the city. It underlines the need for continuous monitoring of meat shops, restaurants and food processing units, as selling contaminated or improperly stored food can pose serious health risks to consumers.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com