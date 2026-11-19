Hyderabad: In an innovative initiative to promote rainwater conservation, Hyderabad-based Olive Mithai has launched a campaign titled ‘One Rainwater Harvesting Pit for Every Home’, announcing a prize pool of ₹10 lakh to encourage public participation. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath unveiled the campaign poster on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, participants can win ₹5 lakh as the first prize, ₹3 lakh as the second prize and ₹2 lakh as the third prize. To participate, individuals must construct a rainwater harvesting pit at their homes, record a video and post it on Instagram by collaborating with the @oliveforsociety page. Participants must also follow the page. Winners will be selected based on the number of views their videos receive.

The campaign aims to promote groundwater recharge, conserve rainwater and reduce urban flooding and summer water shortages. Save Water! Save Earth! and Tree Guard – Working for Green World are supporting the initiative.

The campaign assumes significance in Hyderabad, which has witnessed severe urban flooding, particularly during the October 2020 floods, when heavy rainfall inundated several residential areas, including parts of Hafeezpet, Nizampet and Alwal. Promoting rainwater harvesting can help reduce surface runoff, replenish groundwater and strengthen the city’s preparedness against future water crises.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com