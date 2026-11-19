

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced November 26 as the date for launching the distribution of Indiramma sarees and releasing funds for newly sanctioned Cheyutha pensions. Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka announced that the programmes would commence across the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Initially, the government planned to launch both initiatives on November 19 at a public meeting in Siddipet, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the programmes were postponed and scheduled separately for November 26.

Under the Indiramma Saree scheme, the government aims to distribute sarees to nearly one crore women aged 18 and above across Telangana. Specially manufactured parrot-green sarees have already reached the respective districts for distribution.

Meanwhile, the newly sanctioned Cheyutha pensions will benefit 2,77,894 widows, 1,00,224 persons with disabilities, 53,844 single women, 27,444 toddy tappers and 4,451 handloom workers. Pension sanction documents have already been distributed to the beneficiaries.

Minister Seethakka directed SERP CEO Divya Devarajan to ensure all arrangements are completed for the statewide launch.

Earlier, the Telangana government launched the Indiramma housing scheme and distributed sanction letters to eligible poor families as part of its commitment to providing housing security. Similarly, the government has been implementing welfare initiatives such as the Mahalakshmi scheme and various social security pension programmes to support economically weaker sections.

The upcoming distribution of Indiramma sarees and Cheyutha pensions is another major welfare initiative aimed at strengthening financial and social support for women, widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable communities across Telangana.