TG-SAFE Suspends Licences of Four Hyderabad Eateries Over Serious Hygiene Violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) has suspended the FSSAI licences of four eateries and ordered them to immediately stop operations following the detection of serious hygiene violations during inspections across the CURE region on Wednesday.

Five enforcement teams comprising food safety officials and police personnel inspected 10 establishments following consumer complaints. During the drive, officials seized around 300 kg of food articles and collected eight samples for testing.

The establishments facing licence suspension are Alpha Hotel & Stores and Lodge in Secunderabad, Pandem Kodi Restaurant in Vengalrao Nagar, Laham House in Jubilee Hills and Spice Kitchen Restaurant in Gowlidoddy. Inspectors found cockroaches, flies, bird droppings, clogged drains, stagnant water, unclean utensils and improper food storage.

New Blue Star Restaurant in Kukatpally and Srinivasa Boys Hostel in Punjagutta were ordered to shut down for operating without valid FSSAI licences under unhygienic conditions.

Show-cause notices will be issued to five establishments, while Tatva Restaurant in Secunderabad will receive an improvement notice followed by re-inspection. TG-SAFE also said the four eateries would be delisted from Swiggy and Zomato.

Earlier, on September 26, TG-SAFE suspended the licences of 11 eateries across Madhapur, Hitec City and Gachibowli after detecting pest infestations, expired food and contaminated ingredients.

The repeated enforcement drives underline the need for strict food safety compliance, regular inspections and greater accountability among Hyderabad’s food businesses to protect public health.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com