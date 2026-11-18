Hyderabad: Buyers who purchased plots in auctions conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Mokila are facing difficulties in registering their properties, with revenue officials reportedly refusing registrations on the grounds that part of the land falls under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

HMDA had auctioned 1,293 plots spread across 165.37 acres at Mokila, located along the main road connecting Hyderabad and Shankarpally. The plots attracted significant interest from buyers, with the authority conducting auctions at high prices.

In a recent auction, buyers reportedly secured 100 plots by paying as much as Rs 1,09,500 per square yard. Many purchasers invested substantial amounts, expecting the registration process to proceed smoothly after the auction.

However, the buyers have now encountered an unexpected hurdle. Revenue officials have reportedly stopped registrations, stating that a portion of the land covered under Survey No. 96/P falls under Section 22-A.

Section 22-A of the Registration Act deals with properties placed on a prohibited list, for which registration is restricted under specified circumstances.

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The development has left several purchasers worried, particularly those who paid crores of rupees to acquire plots through an official government agency.

Buyers have questioned how HMDA could auction the plots at premium prices without resolving the land’s registration-related issues beforehand. They have also expressed concern over the credibility of government auctions if purchasers are unable to register properties after making full payments.

“After paying crores of rupees in an HMDA auction, how can officials refuse to register the plots? If this is the situation, how can buyers trust HMDA and the government?” purchasers have questioned.

The affected buyers are seeking immediate intervention from the government and HMDA to resolve the issue and facilitate registrations. They want the authorities to clarify the land’s legal status and ensure that people who purchased plots through official auctions do not suffer financial losses.

The controversy has raised questions about the verification of land records and legal clearances before government agencies auction valuable properties.