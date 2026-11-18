Andhra CM thanks Karnataka CM for assistance in restoring power after twin cyclones Arnab, Murasu

Bengaluru: Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed his gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his government providing timely assistance in restoring electricity supply in areas affected by twin cyclones Arnab and Murasu in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naidu has written an official letter to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, thanking Karnataka for its prompt response and deployment of personnel for power restoration work following the extensive damage caused by the cyclones in Andhra Pradesh.

The intensity of the cyclones had caused widespread damage to electricity infrastructure and disrupted power supply in several parts of Andhra Pradesh. Responding immediately to the crisis, the Karnataka government deployed 592 personnel in 68 teams to assist in restoration work in the neighbouring state.

Within the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) alone, electricity supply had to be restored in 1,333 villages affected by Cyclone Arnab and 1,825 villages affected by Cyclone Murasu.

The cyclones also damaged or uprooted 1,852 electricity poles during Cyclone Arnab and 7,850 poles during Cyclone Murasu, highlighting the scale of the damage to the power infrastructure and the challenges faced by restoration teams.

Naidu appreciated the efforts of the Karnataka teams, which worked alongside local personnel under challenging conditions to expedite the restoration of electricity supply.

Within the APCPDCL jurisdiction, 1,580 personnel in 165 teams were deployed following Cyclone Arnab, while 3,292 personnel in 390 teams were engaged in restoration work after Cyclone Murasu.

The 68 teams comprising 592 personnel sent by Karnataka provided significant additional support to the local workforce and strengthened the restoration operations, Naidu said. He acknowledged that the timely assistance from Karnataka had helped the state intensify efforts to restore power in the cyclone-hit areas.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the two states shared close geographical, economic and cultural ties, and such mutual cooperation during natural disasters would further strengthen their relationship.

He assured that the Andhra Pradesh government would extend all possible assistance to Karnataka whenever the state faced a natural disaster or emergency in the future.

The assistance would include deployment of personnel, equipment and machinery, among other forms of support, he said, reiterating Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to standing by Karnataka during difficult times.