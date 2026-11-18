New Delhi: Air India Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer, Deepak Rajawat, as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, effective from December 1, 2026.

Rajawat will take over the top role after leading the airline’s finance function and supporting its growth and transformation initiatives during a period of rapid expansion within the Air India group.

“The Board of Directors of Air India Express today announced the appointment of Deepak Rajawat as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2026,” it said.

“Deepak, who currently serves as the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the role following his successful tenure leading the company’s finance function and supporting the airline’s growth and transformation journey,” the airline added.

A seasoned aviation and finance professional with more than two decades of experience, Rajawat brings expertise across financial management, commercial operations and strategic planning.

Since joining Air India Express as CFO, he has played a key role in strengthening the airline’s financial position while contributing to its expansion and integration efforts.

Before joining Air India Express, Rajawat was part of Vistara since the airline’s inception and held several leadership positions spanning corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance.

He later served as Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, alliances and partnerships, product development, inflight services, marketing, branding and customer experience.

During his tenure, Vistara grew to become India’s second-largest airline by domestic market share and earned global recognition through its rankings among the world’s top airlines by Skytrax, placing 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, “Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines.”

Deepak Rajawat, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express said, “I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express’ journey. Having been part of the Tata group’s aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade.”