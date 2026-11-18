Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently performed a puja ceremony at home with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, ahead of welcoming their first child.

The intimate ceremony appeared to be attended by close family members and loved ones. Samantha took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special occasion. In the picture, Samantha is seen dressed in a traditional red suit, while Raj opted for a cream-coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple shared a candid moment as they lovingly looked at each other, with their backs towards the camera.

Other pictures showed Samantha seeking blessings from her elders and posing with family members. She also shared glimpses of the couple performing the puja rituals at home. The pictures offered a peek into the couple’s personal celebrations as they prepare to embrace a new chapter in their lives.

In some pictures, the couple is seen striking poses with their family members. In another frame, the mom-to-be is seen sitting among women who appear to be showering her with blessings. The ‘Oo Antava’ actress simply captioned the post, “Us.”

Samantha is reportedly in the ninth month of her pregnancy and is preparing to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress also gave a playful update through her Instagram Stories by sharing a meme featuring a pregnant woman enjoying some snacks.

The text on the video asked, “What are your plans this week?” followed by a humorous response listing the plan for every day, from Monday to Sunday, as “Maybe have a baby.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her film “Maa Inti Bangaaram.” The actress also spoke about her plans to take a break from acting to focus on motherhood after completing her existing professional commitments. Speaking at the event, Samantha said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”