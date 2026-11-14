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Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Passes Away at 80

Veteran Telugu film actor Giribabu passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at a hospital for an illness.

Photo of Abdul Wasi Abdul Wasi14 November 2026 - 17:25
Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Passes Away at 80
Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Passes Away at 80

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Veteran Telugu film actor Giribabu passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at a hospital for an illness.

Giribabu, who had made a significant contribution to the Telugu film industry through his long-acting career, breathed his last while receiving medical care.

His demise has left the Telugu film fraternity and his fans in mourning. Further details regarding his final rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Abdul Wasi Abdul Wasi14 November 2026 - 17:25
Photo of Abdul Wasi

Abdul Wasi

Abdul Wasi, a Content Editor with years of experience, specializes in business, technology, and automotive reporting. Known for simplifying complex topics, he excels in business analytics, financial reporting, and uncovering industry innovations. With a track record of investigative journalism and contributions to top national dailies and digital platforms, his work resonates with diverse audiences.
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