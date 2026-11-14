Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Passes Away at 80

Veteran Telugu film actor Giribabu passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at a hospital for an illness.

Giribabu, who had made a significant contribution to the Telugu film industry through his long-acting career, breathed his last while receiving medical care.

His demise has left the Telugu film fraternity and his fans in mourning. Further details regarding his final rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.

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