Elephant Goes Out of Control During Gyarvi Shareef Procession in Hyderabad, Devotees Panic

Hyderabad: Panic gripped devotees during the Gyarvi Shareef procession in Irani Galli after an elephant reportedly went out of control, prompting police to immediately halt the procession and take precautionary measures.

According to DCP Charminar Zone Khare Kiran Prabhakar, the elephant began displaying abnormal movements while participating in the procession. Sensing a possible danger, police personnel immediately stopped the procession to prevent any untoward incident.

The mahout, Forest Department officials and police personnel intervened and assessed the situation. Following consultations, officials decided not to allow the elephant to continue in the procession.

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The elephant was subsequently shifted to a safe location under the supervision of the concerned personnel. Timely intervention by the mahout, forest officials and police helped avert a possible major tragedy.

The incident caused concern among devotees and people present along the procession route. Police and forest officials acted swiftly to ensure public safety and prevent the situation from escalating.