HYDRAA Launches Major Restoration Drive at 129-Year-Old Fox Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a major restoration drive at the historic 129-year-old Fox Sagar Lake in Jeedimetla, aiming to transform it into a mini Tank Bund within one year.

Spread across approximately 500 acres, Fox Sagar Lake has around 150 acres of identified encroachments and nearly five metres of accumulated silt. The restoration project aims to increase the lake’s water storage capacity from the existing 1,000 million litres to 4,000 million litres.

The proposed works include large-scale desilting, construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to prevent sewage and industrial waste from entering the lake, and improvements to flood management systems. A ring road is also planned around the lake to improve accessibility and enhance its surroundings.

As part of the heritage conservation initiative, HYDRAA plans to restore the historic stone pump house, built in 1897, with the assistance of European experts.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath said residential houses constructed before July 19, 2024, would not be demolished as part of the restoration drive. He added that eligible land losers would receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in accordance with government rules.

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The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will conduct tests on the lake water and groundwater in the surrounding areas before and after the restoration work to assess the environmental impact of the project.

HYDRAA aims to complete the key restoration works in time to make Fox Sagar Lake ready to store rainwater before the next monsoon season.

The initiative is expected to improve the lake’s storage capacity, strengthen flood management, prevent pollution and restore its historical significance while providing a major recreational and public space for residents of the surrounding areas.