Hyderabad PRTS: First Phase Targeted for Completion Within a Year

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to complete the tendering process for the proposed Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS) by December and ensure that its first phase is completed within a year. The directions were issued during a review meeting on Thursday.

The network is intended to improve connectivity between government, commercial and public destinations. The Chief Minister suggested a corridor linking LB Stadium with Ranigunj bus station through the Ambedkar statue, Indira Park and Lower Tank Bund. A second route should connect Assembly Metro station with Ravindra Bharathi, the Secretariat and IMAX, extending towards Begumpet.

He also proposed a multi-level parking facility on Necklace Road, incorporating a dedicated PRTS depot. In the western corridor, officials were asked to take up a route connecting KPHB Metro station with Durgam Cheruvu, Raheja Mindspace and Biodiversity Metro stations. Another multi-level parking facility, with a PRTS depot, was proposed near IKEA at Gachibowli.

The need for improved mobility is underscored by earlier traffic disruptions. On December 9, 2024, the Assembly session and celebrations near Tank Bund triggered severe congestion around Assembly, LB Stadium, Lower Tank Bund, Ranigunj and nearby roads, leaving commuters facing prolonged delays.

If implemented on schedule, the PRTS could offer an alternative to road travel, ease pressure on busy corridors and improve access to Hyderabad’s destinations.