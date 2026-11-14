Telangana Plans Statewide Groundwater Management Strategy Amid El Nino Concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing a coordinated statewide action plan to strengthen groundwater recharge, regulate extraction and ensure sustainable utilisation of available water resources amid concerns over the possible impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the initiative during a review meeting with Minister Vakiti Srihari, senior officials and groundwater experts. The proposed strategy will focus on scientifically assessing groundwater availability, improving recharge measures and encouraging farmers to adopt water-efficient cropping patterns ahead of the Rabi season.

An expert from CSIR-Northeast Institute of Science and Technology and adjunct professor at IIT Hyderabad, Prof. Virendra Tiwari, participated virtually and recommended an immediate assessment of rainfall against groundwater storage using the Groundwater Estimation Committee (GEC) model. He said a preliminary assessment could be completed within a few days.

Prof. Tiwari pointed out that irrigation accounts for more than 94 per cent of Telangana’s total water utilisation, while domestic and other uses account for approximately 1.8 per cent. He suggested mapping water availability and irrigation requirements at the watershed level.

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While paddy cultivation could continue in areas with sufficient water, farmers in water-stressed regions should consider alternatives such as maize and millets. He also proposed forming a dedicated task force to review the situation periodically.

The proposal gains significance following the severe groundwater stress experienced during the 2015-16 drought in Telangana, when deficient rainfall affected agricultural operations and drinking water availability in several districts.

The government is now considering strengthening the groundwater department’s infrastructure, funding and technical capabilities. The initiative aims to protect farmers from future water shortages and ensure long-term water security through scientific planning and responsible resource management.