Fresh Cyclone Threat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh Coast After Arnab and Murasu

Amaravati: People living along the Andhra Pradesh coast are facing the possibility of another cyclone threat following the recent impact of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu. A fresh weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 16, raising concerns across coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is likely to move northwestwards, develop into a well-marked low-pressure area by November 14 and intensify into a depression by November 15. The system is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.

However, meteorologists have clarified that its exact direction, intensity and landfall location are yet to be established. Some weather models indicate a possible change in its course, making it too early to predict whether it will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The possible weather system has raised concerns among farmers, particularly in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Godavari and neighbouring southern Odisha districts. Paddy crops in several areas are currently at different stages of cultivation, with some fields approaching harvest.

The situation recalls Cyclone Murasu, which crossed the South Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole during November 2–3, 2026, as a severe cyclonic storm, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, disaster management authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged those already fishing to return safely. The developing system highlights the importance of timely warnings, agricultural preparedness and disaster management to protect coastal communities and standing crops.