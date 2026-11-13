Andhra Pradesh Introduces ‘Dharani’ Rice at Affordable Prices to Ease Household Burden

AMARAVATI: Rising prices of essential commodities, particularly rice, have placed an additional burden on middle-class and economically weaker households. With fine rice varieties selling at ₹60–₹70 per kg in the open market, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced special sales outlets under the brand name ‘Dharani’ to provide quality rice at affordable prices.

The Civil Supplies Corporation is operating Dharani sales counters at major Rythu Bazaars across the state. Consumers can purchase BPT and RNR varieties of fine rice at ₹49–₹50 per kg. The government has fixed the price of a 26-kg bag at ₹1,274.

To ensure easy access, buyers can provide their Aadhaar or ration card details and register their mobile numbers at the counters. The initiative aims to eliminate middlemen and supply quality rice directly to consumers.

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The government is also distributing fortified rice enriched with iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 to address nutritional deficiencies.

The counters have reportedly witnessed encouraging public response, with consumers queuing up from morning. However, buyers have requested the introduction of additional rice varieties and smaller 5-kg and 10-kg packets to suit the needs of small families.

The initiative assumes significance in light of the sharp increase in rice prices during 2023, when retail prices of common rice varieties crossed ₹40 per kg in several markets, prompting concerns over household food expenses. Dharani outlets aim to provide price relief while ensuring access to nutritious food.