Hyderabad

Hyderabad Accelerates EV Transition with 200 Charging Stations and 2,200 Electric Buses

Hyderabad is stepping up its transition towards sustainable urban mobility with plans to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and introduce thousands of electric buses into its public transport network.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 12:24
Hyderabad Accelerates EV Transition with 200 Charging Stations and 2,200 Electric Buses
Hyderabad Accelerates EV Transition with 200 Charging Stations and 2,200 Electric Buses

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HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is stepping up its transition towards sustainable urban mobility with plans to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and introduce thousands of electric buses into its public transport network.

The Telangana government, through the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO), is planning to establish 200 public EV charging stations across Hyderabad. It has invited private operators to manage, upgrade and maintain the facilities under 10-year contracts. The notified charging tariff is ₹13 per unit, excluding applicable taxes.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is accelerating its electric mobility programme with plans to introduce 2,200 electric buses across the Greater Hyderabad region. To support the expansion, charging infrastructure is being developed at 25 bus depots within GHMC limits, with an estimated electricity demand of 124 MW.

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Charging facilities are already operational at several locations, including Cantonment, Miyapur, Ranigunj, Hayathnagar and HCU, while preparations are underway to extend the network to additional depots.

The expansion aligns with Telangana’s Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, which targets 6,000 public EV charging stations across the state by 2030 and 12,000 by 2035.

The initiative assumes significance amid growing concerns over Hyderabad’s air pollution. In December 2024, the city’s air quality deteriorated, with several monitoring stations recording elevated pollution levels during winter. Vehicular emissions remain an important contributor to urban pollution. Expanding charging facilities and electric public transport could help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, curb transport-related emissions and improve air quality as Hyderabad continues to grow.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 12:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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