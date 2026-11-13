HMWSSB Accelerates Summer Preparations to Prevent Water Shortage in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has stepped up preparations to meet the anticipated rise in drinking water demand during the upcoming summer, with a focus on strengthening treatment infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted supply across the city.

HMWSSB Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal inspected key water treatment facilities on Thursday, November 12. He reviewed the water treatment plant at Mir Alam and pressure filter facilities at Gandipet and Himayatsagar. He also inspected the proposed site for an additional 10 Megalitres per Day (MLD) pressure filter at Gandipet, along with the existing 3 MLD filters and ageing units requiring renovation at Budwel.

During the inspection, Mittal assessed reservoir storage levels, water quality, intake systems and the operational status of treatment plants. He directed officials to ensure that all treatment plants and pressure filters function at full capacity.

He stressed the need for contingency measures to treat additional water sourced from different reservoirs and instructed officials to identify technical solutions to prevent disruptions caused by variations in raw water quality.

He also directed the Transmission, Operations and Maintenance departments to coordinate closely and complete all emergency works within the stipulated deadlines.

The preparations assume significance in view of Hyderabad’s severe water stress during the summer of 2024, when groundwater depletion and rising tanker demand placed considerable pressure on the city’s water supply network. HMWSSB had to expand its tanker fleet to meet the growing demand. Against this backdrop, the Board is focusing on strengthening treatment capacity and improving operational readiness to prevent a recurrence of such shortages.

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