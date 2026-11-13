TGSPDCL Intensifies Praja Bata–Basti Bata to Address Power Supply Issues

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has intensified its Praja Bata–Basti Bata programme to address electricity-related grievances at the grassroots level and ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

The initiative, being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, focuses on identifying and resolving distribution network problems through direct field-level interventions.

Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj is supervising the programme, while TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V. Patil has instructed employees, from field-level workers to directors, to participate actively.

During Thursday’s exercise, electricity personnel undertook repairs to AB switches, HG fuse sets, flexible jumpers and distribution transformer cables. Damaged clamps and distribution boxes were replaced, while spacers were installed on loose LT wires. Teams also cleared vegetation obstructing power lines, cleaned transformer yards and addressed low-voltage complaints.

Officials interacted with Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries and farmers to understand their concerns and conducted awareness programmes on electrical safety and energy conservation.

The initiative assumes significance in view of previous power supply disruptions in Hyderabad during heavy rains. For instance, heavy rainfall in September 2025 caused widespread electricity interruptions in several parts of the city due to waterlogging and damage to electrical infrastructure.

Such incidents highlight the importance of preventive maintenance. Through Praja Bata–Basti Bata, TGSPDCL aims to strengthen the distribution network, minimise breakdowns and provide timely solutions to consumer grievances.