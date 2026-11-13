TGSRTC Announces Special Bus Services to Sabarimala for 2026–27 Pilgrimage Season

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special bus services to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala for the 2026–27 pilgrimage season, aiming to provide safe and convenient transportation for devotees from Telangana.

The special services will operate in two phases. The first phase, covering the Mandala Pooja season, will run from November 16 to December 27, while the second phase, for the Makara Vilakku season, will operate from December 30 to January 20, 2027.

To encourage group bookings, TGSRTC has announced special incentives for devotees and pilgrimage organisers. One accompanying Guruswamy will be allowed free travel for each bus booked. In case of multiple bus bookings, free travel will be provided for one bus, while a commission of Rs. 350 per day will be paid for every additional bus.

The corporation will also permit two cooks, two Manikantas below 10 years of age and one luggage attendant to travel free without separate seats. Additionally, the Kerala government has exempted TGSRTC contract carriage buses travelling to Sabarimala from border tax.

Devotees can book services through www.tgsrtcbus.in or contact 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

The special transport arrangements assume significance in view of the difficulties faced by pilgrims during previous Sabarimala seasons. During the 2023 Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, heavy crowds and long waiting hours at the temple prompted authorities to strengthen crowd-control measures. Against this backdrop, TGSRTC’s advance booking facility and dedicated bus services are expected to help Telangana devotees plan their journeys better and avoid last-minute transportation difficulties.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com