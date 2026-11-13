TG SAFE Suspends Licences of Nine KFC, Domino’s Outlets Over Food Safety Violations

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the FSSAI licences of nine KFC and Domino’s outlets in Hyderabad and directed them to immediately stop business operations following inspections that allegedly exposed serious food safety violations, including cockroach infestation, rat droppings, expired food products and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

The suspended outlets include seven KFC branches at Madinaguda in Miyapur, Sindhi Colony, Punch Mohalla near Charminar, Moosarambagh, Banjara Hills, Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hitec City and Inorbit Mall in Madhapur. The two Domino’s outlets are located at Sarath City Mall in Kondapur and Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.

At the KFC Madinaguda outlet, officials detected water leakage, foul smell and unauthorised use of magnesium silicate to filter used cooking oil for reuse. Similar use of the substance was found at Sindhi Colony and Punch Mohalla. The Moosarambagh branch had rusty chillers, fungal growth, greasy utensils and cockroach infestation. Waterlogging in chillers was reported at Banjara Hills, while unclean equipment was found at Shilpa Kala Vedika.

At Domino’s Sarath City Mall, inspectors found cockroaches, expired products and a lack of food-grade certification for packaging materials. At the Inorbit Mall outlet, food handlers were working without protective clothing, while rat droppings, live cockroaches and an untidy storeroom were also reported.

Improvement notices will be issued to eight other outlets, including four Domino’s and four KFC branches. Five additional outlets will receive show-cause notices for serious violations, with further action, including penalties, likely.

The special enforcement drive involved 13 teams of Food Safety Officers and police personnel, which inspected 26 outlets across the CURE region. Officials collected 20 food samples and seized approximately 52 kg of synthetic magnesium silicate.

The latest enforcement action comes amid repeated food safety concerns in Hyderabad. In September 2025, food safety officials inspected 10 outlets of Absolute Barbecues across the city following a complaint and found cockroach and housefly infestations, expired food products, fungal growth on fruits and rat droppings on storage racks.

At the Inorbit Mall outlet, rotten fruits with fungal infestation were detected, while expired food was found at the Medipally branch. The recurrence of such violations across popular restaurant chains highlights the need for sustained inspections, stricter enforcement and greater accountability to ensure that consumers are served safe and hygienic food.

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