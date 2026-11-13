Congress MLA Sanjay Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi Cheques to Women in Jagtial

Jagtial: Congress MLA Sanjay distributed Kalyana Lakshmi scheme cheques to women beneficiaries at a programme held in Jagtial.

The event highlighted the distribution of financial assistance to women who had got married and subsequently given birth to a child. The Congress government is providing the cheques under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to eligible beneficiaries.

However, the distribution has drawn attention to criticism over delays in providing financial assistance. Critics have pointed out that although the government is not providing the promised gold, it should at least ensure that the cheques reach beneficiaries on time.

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The demand is that the government streamline the process and ensure timely disbursement of financial assistance so that women do not have to wait for months after their marriages.