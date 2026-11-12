Telangana Government Transfers 21 Senior IPS Officers; Mahesh Bhagwat Named Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad, Nov 12: The Telangana government has ordered a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring and assigning new responsibilities to 21 senior IPS officers.

According to GO No. 1654 issued on November 12 by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, V.C. Sajjanar, who was serving as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, has been appointed Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Mahesh Bhagwat, who was serving as DGP (Law and Order), has been appointed as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Charu Sinha has been appointed DGP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), with additional charge as DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Soumya Mishra, who was heading the Prisons Department, has been transferred as DGP of Women Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa, with additional responsibilities for the Organisation and Legal wings. Swati Lakra has been appointed the new DGP of Prisons.

Anil Kumar, who was heading Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, has been transferred as Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Y. Nagireddy has been appointed Commissioner of Civil Supplies.

Vikram Singh Mann has been appointed DGP of Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, while Akun Sabharwal has been posted as Additional DGP (Law and Order). M. Stephen Raveendra has been appointed Director of the Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS).

Among other appointments, S. Chandrasekhar Reddy has been named ACB Director and Karthikeya has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I.

D. Joel Davis has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police and Joint Director of TG-TMARS. G. Chandana Deepti, Joint Commissioner of Future City, has been given additional charge as DIG of Jogulamba Zone-VII.

The orders form part of a major reshuffle of senior officers across key wings of the Telangana police and related departments.