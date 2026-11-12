Father Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Sons in Bapatla; Elder Son Succumbs

Bapatla: A tragic incident in Kolluru Indira Colony of Vemuru constituency in Bapatla district has left a family devastated. A man allegedly consumed pesticide mixed in a soft drink and gave it to his two sons before dying by suicide.

While the father and elder son died, the younger child is battling for life at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

The man, identified as Ramakrishna, worked as a panchayat sweeper. He had been suffering from health problems for some time and was unable to attend work regularly. Financial difficulties reportedly added to his distress. His wife, Tirupathamma, worked as a daily-wage labourer. The couple had been married for 15 years and had two sons.

On November 6, after his wife left home, Ramakrishna allegedly purchased a soft drink, mixed pesticide in it, consumed it and gave it to his children. On returning, Tirupathamma found both boys vomiting and rushed them to hospital. They were shifted from Tenali Hospital to Guntur GGH. Ramakrishna later died by suicide at home. His elder son, Vinay Kumar, died on November 9, while Gnanendra remains critical.

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Police have registered a case and are investigating. The tragedy highlights the importance of mental health support. People experiencing emotional distress can contact Tele-MANAS at 14416 or 1800-89-14416.

A 28-year-old carpenter, M. Venkata Ramana, who was reportedly struggling with financial difficulties and mounting debts after losing regular employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumed a pesticide-laced soft drink in an attempt to end his life. After he was taken to hospital, his three-year-old son and five-year-old daughter accidentally drank the remaining poisoned soft drink. The boy died, while the girl was hospitalised in critical condition.

The Srikakulam tragedy bears a striking resemblance to the Bapatla incident, particularly the circumstances involving financial distress, pesticide-laced soft drinks and the loss of a child. Both incidents highlight the devastating consequences of untreated emotional distress and the urgent need for timely mental health intervention and family support.