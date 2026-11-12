TG-SAFE Issues Show-Cause Notices to 125 Medical Shops Over Illegal Sale of Habit-Forming Drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) has issued show-cause notices to 125 medical shops across the CURE region and other districts of the state for alleged violations involving the sale of habit-forming drugs without valid prescriptions.

The notices were issued on Wednesday following a series of raids conducted by the TG-SAFE Drugs Wing in coordination with enforcement wing police personnel. The inspections covered medical shops in Medchal and Serilingampally zones, besides several other districts.

The enforcement teams focused on the unauthorised sale of habit-forming medicines, including Tramadol, Alprazolam, Nitrazepam, Tapentadol and Zolpidem tablets, codeine-based cough syrups and Pregabalin-containing formulations. Decoy operations and test purchases were also conducted to identify pharmacies dispensing these medicines indiscriminately.

Officials identified several violations, including selling prescription medicines without prescriptions from registered medical practitioners, failing to maintain prescription and Schedule H1 drug registers, and dispensing medicines without the presence of registered pharmacists.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Other irregularities included selling medicines without issuing bills, failing to maintain or produce sales and purchase invoices, and improper documentation of transactions.

Similar violations were detected during an earlier TG-SAFE enforcement drive on October 6, 2026, when officials found irregularities at 111 medical shops across Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet and Goshamahal.

Show-cause notices were issued to all the establishments following the inspections. The recurrence of such violations highlights the seriousness of illegal pharmaceutical sales and the need for continuous monitoring. The latest action against 125 medical shops underlines the government’s efforts to prevent the misuse of habit-forming medicines, particularly among youngsters, and safeguard public health.”