Telangana

Greater Hyderabad Named Telangana’s First Swachh City Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

Greater Hyderabad has earned recognition as Telangana’s first Swachh City under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 12:25
Greater Hyderabad Named Telangana’s First Swachh City Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26
Greater Hyderabad Named Telangana’s First Swachh City Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

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Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad has earned recognition as Telangana’s first Swachh City under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

Hyderabad’s in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The recognition acknowledges the city’s efforts in improving urban sanitation, maintaining cleanliness and strengthening solid waste management systems. According to a GHMC statement, the achievement reflects the collective contribution of municipal officials, sanitation workers, field staff and citizens towards creating cleaner surroundings.

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Greater Hyderabad has previously secured recognition in the national cleanliness assessment. In January 2024, GHMC received the Swachh Survekshan 2023 award with a five-star rating in the All India Clean City category. Further, in the 2024 survey, Hyderabad secured sixth rank among cities with populations exceeding 10 lakh and achieved a seven-star Garbage Free City rating.

The latest recognition marks another milestone in Hyderabad’s cleanliness journey. It is expected to encourage GHMC to strengthen door-to-door waste collection, waste segregation, scientific disposal and sanitation infrastructure, ensuring sustained improvements in public health and urban environmental standards.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 12:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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