Governor Orders Probe into Agriculture University VC Aldas Janaiah Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hyderabad: The Governor has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against Aldas Janaiah, Vice-Chancellor of the Agriculture University, following protests on the university campus and demands for action.

Acting on the Governor’s directions, the state government has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the allegations involving a woman professor and the Vice-Chancellor.

The committee will be headed by State Warehousing Corporation Managing Director K. Lakshmi and include IAS officers Gopi, Rahul Raj and Prajwal, along with NGO representative Sunitha Krishnan.

The committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days. It has also been instructed to recommend appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the woman professor.

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Meanwhile, the complainant has alleged that government officials are protecting the accused. She has expressed concern that no FIR has been registered even 15 days after she submitted a complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Protests at the university over the allegations have intensified, putting pressure on the government to initiate an inquiry. The formation of the committee follows the Governor’s intervention in the matter.

Separately, the Telangana State Commission for Women has directed Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janaiah to appear before it for questioning today as part of its inquiry into the allegations.

The developments have brought the controversy surrounding the university administration under renewed scrutiny, with demands for a fair investigation and protection of the complainant.