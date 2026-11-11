HMDA Plans Pickup Zones Inside Large Hyderabad Apartments: Who Will Be Covered?

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HMDA Plans Pickup Zones Inside Large Hyderabad Apartments: Who Will Be Covered?

Hyderabad, November 11, 2026: A proposed change to building regulations could require large apartment complexes planned in Hyderabad to provide dedicated pickup and drop-off areas within their premises, potentially reducing traffic congestion caused by school buses, taxis and office transport vehicles stopping outside residential gates.

The proposed HMDA apartment pickup zones would focus on future residential developments. However, the requirement has not been officially notified, and important questions about its applicability, minimum space requirements and implementation timeline remain unanswered.

Which Hyderabad Apartments Could Face the New Requirement?

The biggest question for developers and homebuyers is how authorities will define a large apartment complex.

No publicly available draft amendment examined so far specifies a minimum number of flats, plot size or built-up area that would bring a residential project under the proposed requirement.

It also remains unclear whether projects already holding building permissions would be affected or whether the requirement would apply only to applications submitted after a future cut-off date.

Under the existing Telangana Building Rules, 2012, residential developments must comply with provisions concerning parking facilities, driveways and vehicle movement.

Telangana has previously introduced amendments to building regulations, but the proposed dedicated passenger pickup requirement would need clearly defined regulatory provisions before becoming enforceable.

How Much Pickup and Drop-Off Space Will Be Required?

No verified minimum area, number of vehicle bays or design standard has been announced for the proposed facilities.

Such details would be important for developers planning entrance gates, access roads, internal circulation routes and parking layouts.

The distinction between ordinary visitor parking and a dedicated passenger pickup zone would also need clarification.

For residential communities along busy corridors in Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur and surrounding western Hyderabad neighbourhoods, better-organised boarding facilities could help prevent waiting vehicles from obstructing adjoining roads.

The potential benefit extends to pedestrian safety, particularly for children boarding school transport. Hyderabad traffic police have previously examined school-bus boarding points and parking safety as part of transport-safety enforcement.

Will Existing Apartment Complexes Have to Make Changes?

There is currently no independently verified notification requiring existing gated communities to construct new internal pickup zones.

However, this should not be interpreted as a permanent exemption. The position will become clearer only when the proposed regulatory text is released.

Until then, resident welfare associations can review voluntary arrangements for taxis and school transport while ensuring that emergency access and approved parking facilities remain unobstructed.

Wider Hyderabad Traffic Planning and What Happens Next

Apartment entrances represent one part of Hyderabad’s wider traffic-management challenge.

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has an official mandate to coordinate metropolitan transport measures and improve integration between different modes of public transport.

Separately, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic authorities have been examining one-way traffic arrangements to address congestion on important urban corridors.

The next decisive development for the apartment proposal will be an official draft or notification explaining project eligibility, pickup-zone dimensions, implementation dates and any obligations for existing buildings.

Homebuyers, developers and apartment associations can monitor the Telangana government’s BuildNow government orders portal for amendments.As of November 11, 2026, no confirmed commencement date or public consultation deadline has been established for the proposed apartment pickup-zone requirement