Congress alone capable of taking on BJP nationally: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asserted that the Congress was the only party capable of challenging the BJP nationally, while accusing the BRS of being an ally of the saffron party in New Delhi.

Addressing National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he alleged that the BRS changed its political stance after reaching Delhi.

“The car (BRS party symbol) which starts from the local streets of Telangana, turns into Lotus (BJP symbol) the moment it reaches Delhi,” he said.

Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP over its opposition to minority reservations and scholarships, asserting that the Congress government was providing 4 per cent reservation to minorities. He challenged the BJP to first abolish minority reservations in Gujarat before questioning the policy in Telangana.

Highlighting minority welfare initiatives, he said Metro Rail works in the Old City were progressing and that the Musi Rejuvenation Project would help restore the area’s glory. He also stressed the need to develop a night-time economy along the Musi River.

Recalling Azad’s contribution to education and industrial training, the Chief Minister said the government had upgraded ITIs into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) to improve skills and employment opportunities. He said the government was focusing on blue-collar jobs as artificial intelligence was reducing opportunities in software engineering.

He also cited the establishment of the Young India Skills University and Sports University as part of the government’s efforts to promote skills and sports.

Appealing to Muslim parents to prioritise their children’s education, Revanth Reddy said education and skill development were essential for improving their future prospects.

Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other leaders attended the programme.