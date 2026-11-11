Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Services to Religious Harmony and Educational Development Are Everlasting: MLA Naini

Hanumkonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that the services rendered by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, freedom fighter and eminent educationist, would remain unforgettable in the history of the nation.

On the occasion of National Education Day and the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the District Minority Welfare Department organised a commemorative programme at the Hanumakonda District Integrated Collectorate. MLA Naini Rajender Reddy attended the programme along with District Collector Chahat Bajpai. On the occasion, they garlanded the portrait of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and paid rich tributes to the great leader.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy recalled that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and rendered invaluable services to the development of education as the first Education Minister of independent India. He also highlighted Azad’s contributions as the President of the Indian National Congress and his relentless efforts towards strengthening national unity.

The MLA further stated that Maulana Azad’s ideals of religious harmony, equality and brotherhood continued to hold great significance in contemporary society. He emphasised that it was the collective responsibility of everyone to familiarise the younger generation with Azad’s ideals, vision and invaluable contributions to the nation.

He called for organising the birth anniversary celebrations every year on a grand scale and undertaking more programmes inspired by the principles and ideals of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Additional Collector Ravi, District Minority Welfare Officer Srinivas, Minority Cell Chairman Baba Bhai, minority leaders Ismail, Azizullah and Abubakar, former corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu and Pothula Sriman Narayana, and others participated in the programme.

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