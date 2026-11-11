Three Contract Workers Die After Suspected Toxic Gas Leak at Tata Electronics Plant Near Hosur

Three contract workers died on Monday evening after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while carrying out maintenance work at a wastewater treatment tank at Tata Electronics’ factory near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The plant, located in Vanniyapuram near Uddanapalli in Krishnagiri district, manufactures components for Apple’s iPhones.

According to district officials, the deceased were identified as B Akmal, M Sarathikumar and P Kaveri. They were part of a four-member maintenance team. Akmal reportedly collapsed after attempting to look inside a filtration tank. Sarathikumar entered to rescue him but also collapsed, while Kaveri subsequently went inside and met the same fate. The fourth worker alerted others, following which all three were rescued and shifted to a private hospital in Hosur, where doctors declared them dead.

A senior official from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health said the workers allegedly lacked adequate safety equipment. The wastewater treatment facility was operated by Nalco Water, a unit of Ecolab, which had engaged another company through a subcontract. A detailed inquiry is underway, and post-mortem examinations will establish the exact cause of death.

The incident has raised concerns over industrial safety standards and the monitoring of subcontracted workers at major manufacturing facilities.

The tragedy also brings renewed attention to previous safety and environmental concerns at the Hosur facility. In September 2024, a fire in its chemical storage area disrupted component production. Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board intervened following allegations that wastewater had contaminated nearby agricultural wells. These incidents underline the need for stricter industrial safety practices, environmental compliance and accountability to prevent further mishaps.

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