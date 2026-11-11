Kiara Advani hints at no more pregnancies ahead, says ‘bass ho gaya ab’ on Koffee With Karan

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani appeared to hint that she does not want to have any more pregnancies as she joked about her date nights with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra on the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Kiara and Sidharth are set to make their first joint television appearance together on ‘Koffee With Karan Season 9’. The latest promo of the episode released by the makers, gives a glimpse of the couple’s playful chemistry with host Karan Johar.

During the conversation, Karan asked the couple how they make sure their date nights do not end at dessert. Kiara, who was seen cradling her baby bump, responded with a cheeky, “Ab bass ho gaya!”, leaving Sidharth and Karan in splits.

The conversation then moved towards whether the couple would like to roleplay a particular character. Sidharth responded by drawing a line between their professional and personal lives, saying, “We don’t want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom!”

The promo also features the couple talking about their wedding and recalling a moment when Karan hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he attempted to join him during a dance performance.

While making their entry on the show, Kiara was seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time on national television and ever since they announced their second pregnancy.

Talking about Kiara and Sidharth, the couple is set to embrace parenthood for the second time. They had announced their second pregnancy a few months ago, with a social media post where they shared a picture featuring two pairs of baby shoes along with the message, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Kiara and Siddharth are already parents to their daughter Siara, whom they welcomed in 2025.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, in February 2023, after dating for a few years after falling in love on the sets of the movie, Shershaah.