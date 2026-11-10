BJP wins 77 Tripura civic seats unopposed; Opposition alleges intimidation

The November 27 polls will cover 268 seats across 16 urban local bodies, with counting scheduled for December 2.

Agartala, Nov. 10 (IANS): The BJP has secured 77 seats unopposed in Tripura’s upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections after the completion of the nomination withdrawal process on Tuesday, while the CPI(M) and Congress alleged intimidation and violence against opposition candidates.

According to a senior State Election Commission (SEC) official, 65 BJP candidates were elected unopposed in five municipal bodies where no opposition parties fielded nominees. Another 12 BJP candidates secured unopposed victories in Ambassa, Teliamura and Bishalgarh.

The CPI(M) and Congress alleged that opposition candidates and their proposers were threatened to prevent them from contesting. CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that more than 20 party leaders and members were injured in attacks and accused the police and SEC of failing to act on complaints. He also alleged that the police had not implemented a Tripura High Court order on providing security to opposition candidates.

Congress leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha also accused the ruling party of using intimidation and violence to undermine the electoral process. The BJP’s response was not included in the source report.

Polling will now take place in the remaining 268 of the 345 seats across 16 of Tripura’s 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, on November 27. Counting is scheduled for December 2.

The SEC said 6,29,903 voters, including 3,21,743 women, 3,08,115 men and 45 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote. Of the total seats, 162 are reserved for women, 80 for Scheduled Castes and nine for Scheduled Tribes. The terms of all 21 urban local bodies expire on December 9.