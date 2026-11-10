UP draft electoral roll publication rescheduled to November 17

The Election Commission extends the claims and objections period until December 16; final voter list to be published on January 4, 2027.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, postponing the publication of the draft voter list to November 17.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced the revised schedule on Tuesday, covering all 403 Assembly constituencies, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

Under the revised timetable, voters can submit claims and objections for inclusion of names, deletion of ineligible entries and correction of details from November 17 to December 16, 2026. The claims and objections will be disposed of by December 28.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, with no change to the earlier announced date.

Rinwa has directed District Election Officers to publicise the revised schedule through newspapers, electronic media and other communication channels and inform recognised national and state-level political parties.

He appealed to eligible citizens to verify their names and family members’ details in the electoral rolls and apply within the stipulated period if any eligible voter is missing.