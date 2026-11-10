TGSRTC to Develop 86 Model Bus Stations Across Telangana: Timetables, Announcements and CCTV Surveillance Planned

Hyderabad: Commuters travelling through major bus stations across Telangana can expect improved passenger services, better information systems and enhanced security as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) plans to develop 86 bus stations as model facilities.

The corporation has identified bus stations recording a daily footfall of more than 5,000 passengers for the initiative. A controller has been appointed at each identified station, while dedicated enquiry facilities and contact numbers have been introduced to assist passengers.

As part of the improvements, new timetable boards will be displayed to provide information about bus schedules. Public address systems will also announce important details, including the timings of the first and last services.

TGSRTC is also planning to install CCTV cameras at bus stations across the state. The surveillance network will be connected to regional offices and the corporation’s headquarters, enabling officials to monitor passenger movement, crowd levels and station operations.

In September 2025, heavy rainfall and flooding along the Musi River inundated parts of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad, disrupting bus operations during the Bathukamma and Dasara travel season. Passengers faced considerable inconvenience as services were temporarily suspended and alternative boarding points had to be arranged. TGSRTC redirected services to locations such as JBS, Uppal and LB Nagar to manage passenger movement.

The proposed model bus station initiative assumes significance in the wake of incidents such as the MGBS flooding in September 2025, when passengers faced difficulties due to disrupted bus operations and changes in boarding points during the festive season.