Hyderabad Police Plan New One-Way Traffic Systems In Cyberabad And Lakdikapul

Hyderabad: Following the implementation of a one-way traffic system around KBR Park, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police are exploring similar arrangements at key traffic corridors to ease congestion and improve vehicle movement.

Three major developments are being considered, including an existing one-way system around KBR Park, a proposed traffic loop in Cyberabad’s IT corridor and a one-day trial of a new arrangement at Lakdikapul on November 22.

KBR Park One-Way System Already In Place

The one-way traffic arrangement around KBR Park was introduced on August 18, 2026, under the H-CITI project. It covers important stretches around Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Film Nagar, Journalist Colony, Jubilee Hills Check Post and Banjara Hills.

The system aims to streamline traffic movement and reduce conflicting vehicle movements in the area.

Cyberabad Plans One-Way Loop In IT Corridor

Cyberabad Traffic Police are planning a one-way loop connecting Biodiversity Junction, IKEA Rotary, Raheja Mindspace C-Gate, Knowledge City and Dallas Centre. The proposed route will pass through My Home Bhooja before reconnecting with Biodiversity Junction.

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Traffic simulations and consultations with IT companies and other stakeholders will be conducted before the plan is implemented in phases. The initiative aims to reduce peak-hour congestion at four major bottleneck junctions in the IT corridor.

Lakdikapul To Have One-Day Trial On November 22

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police, in coordination with GHMC, will conduct a one-day trial of a proposed one-way traffic system on the Ravindra Bharathi–Lakdikapul–Iqbal Minar corridor on November 22.

Under the proposed arrangement, vehicles travelling from Old Control Room towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted through HDFC Junction, Old Saifabad Police Station and Iqbal Minar.

Similarly, traffic moving from Nirankari Junction towards Old Control Room will follow a revised route via Old Saifabad Police Station and Iqbal Minar.

A decision on permanent implementation will be taken based on the trial results and public feedback.

With traffic police increasingly exploring one-way systems at major junctions, motorists are advised to follow official traffic advisories and plan their journeys accordingly.