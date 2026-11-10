16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling During Dunnabothu Event at Yadav Sadar Sammelan in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy, identified as Bhavani Shankar, died after accidentally falling while participating in a traditional Dunnabothu event at the Yadav Sadar Sammelan held in LB Nagar.

The mishap occurred during the Sadar Sammelan organised under the leadership of Pochaboyina Ganesh Yadav, vice-president of the All India Yadav Mahasabha.

The incident left attendees shocked and cast a pall of gloom over the gathering. The sudden death of the teenager turned the festive atmosphere into one of grief, with people present at the venue expressing shock over the tragedy.

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The event was attended by members of the Yadav community, who had gathered to participate in the celebrations and traditional activities. The accident has raised concerns about safety arrangements during public events involving physical activities.

Further details regarding the exact circumstances of the fall and whether an investigation has been initiated are awaited.