Father and Nine-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Road Accident in Siddipet

A 34-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter were killed on the spot after a tractor-trolley rammed into their car on the Siddipet-Husnabad main road at Pandilla village in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as P. Srikanth and his daughter Mahanvi, natives of Kondapur village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to reports, Srikanth was travelling from Hyderabad to Husnabad with his wife, son and daughter when the accident occurred. The collision proved fatal for Srikanth and Mahanvi, who died at the scene. His wife and son suffered serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

Husnabad police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident to establish the circumstances leading to the collision.

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Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed grief over the deaths of Srikanth and his daughter. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and assured the bereaved family of necessary government assistance.

On September 12, 2022, three members of a family were killed when a speeding tractor-trolley overturned onto their moving car on the Phagwara-Chandigarh Highway in Punjab. The accident highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and unsafe tractor-trolley movement on highways.

Similarly, the Siddipet accident highlights the need for strict traffic enforcement, safe driving practices and precautions while sharing roads with heavy agricultural vehicles to prevent tragic loss of lives.