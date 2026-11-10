Cold Wave Intensifies Across Telangana; Yellow Alert Issued for 29 Districts

Cold conditions are gradually intensifying across Telangana, with night temperatures declining due to chilly winds. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, minimum temperatures ranging between 14.7 and 15 degrees Celsius were recorded in 16 districts across the state on Sunday night. Neredugonda in Adilabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 29 districts, warning that cold conditions are likely to intensify over the next three days. Minimum temperatures in most districts, except Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Suryapet and Jangaon, may fall below 15 degrees Celsius.

Sangareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal and Wanaparthy districts may experience temperatures as low as 12 degrees Celsius.

The department stated that predominantly dry weather is expected across the state until November 16, with no other specific weather warnings.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Greater Hyderabad are also declining, with minimum temperatures ranging between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. Although daytime conditions remain relatively normal, chilly winds after sunset are causing discomfort.

In December 2024, Telangana experienced a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 6.3°C in Tandra village of Nirmal district and 6.4°C in Pochara village of Adilabad district. The IMD issued cold wave alerts for several districts as temperatures remained below 10°C.

The previous incident highlights the need for public preparedness during winter. Similarly, the current yellow alert calls for precautionary measures, particularly among elderly people, children, outdoor workers and early-morning commuters. Wearing warm clothing, avoiding prolonged exposure to cold winds and monitoring weather updates can help reduce cold-related health risks.