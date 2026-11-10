Telangana to Conduct Census 2027 Population Enumeration from January 25

Telangana will conduct the population enumeration phase of Census 2027 from January 25 to February 28, 2027, according to an order issued by the State General Administration Department on November 9.

The self-enumeration facility will be available from January 10 to 24, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5. The reference date for the census will be midnight on March 1, 2027.

The order republishes the Union Home Ministry’s October 30 notification in an extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette. The first phase of the exercise in the Core Urban Region, covering GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, was completed with house-listing operations conducted between May 11 and June 9, 2026.

The population enumeration will use a 40-question schedule notified by the Registrar General of India. For the first time since 1931, caste details of all communities will be collected through an open-ended response. The questionnaire will also seek information about Aadhaar, mobile numbers, voter IDs, passports, driving licences, bank accounts, digital literacy, family particulars and residential addresses.

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Census 2027 will be India’s 16th national Census and the first to be conducted fully digitally, incorporating an online self-enumeration portal and a mobile application for enumerators. Teachers and eligible government and private-sector employees may also be appointed as enumerators.

In 2001, India’s Census highlighted significant gaps in literacy, housing and access to basic amenities. Its findings helped policymakers plan educational facilities, rural development programmes and infrastructure according to regional population needs, demonstrating the importance of accurate demographic data.