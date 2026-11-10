Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stones for Development Projects Worth ₹9,053 Crore in Kodangal

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has laid foundation stones for several development projects worth ₹9,053 crore in Kodangal constituency, marking a major step towards strengthening infrastructure and accelerating regional development.

The projects focus on road connectivity, irrigation, education, agriculture, transportation, tourism and employment generation.

Among the major initiatives, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Radial Road-2 from Kothwalguda to Nacharam at an estimated cost of ₹5,060 crore. Another ₹1,410 crore has been earmarked for 223 new and incomplete BT road works under special development funds. The second phase of the MNKLIS project will be taken up with an investment of ₹2,100 crore.

The education sector will receive a major boost with ₹118.80 crore allocated for establishing 10 Telangana Public Schools. An agricultural college will also be constructed in Kodangal at a cost of ₹123 crore. Modern bus stations will come up in Kodangal, Kosgi and Maddur with an investment of ₹41.83 crore.

Additionally, a National Academy of Construction (NAC) Skill Development Centre will be established in Maddur at ₹20 crore. An integrated divisional office complex, road infrastructure works, religious institutions’ development and a tourism hotel in the Lagacharla Industrial Corridor are also part of the development package. An EcoPalm oil factory will be established with an investment of ₹81 crore.

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In the Telangana Budget 2025–26, the state government allocated ₹5,907 crore to the Roads and Buildings Department, including ₹1,525 crore for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Additionally, ₹23,373 crore was earmarked for the irrigation sector to complete pending irrigation projects and strengthen water supply for agriculture. The education sector received an allocation of ₹23,108 crore to improve educational infrastructure and facilities across the state.

These previous budget allocations demonstrate the importance of investing in roads, irrigation and education for regional development. Similarly, the ₹9,053-crore package announced in Kodangal aims to improve connectivity through new roads, strengthen irrigation facilities and expand educational infrastructure.