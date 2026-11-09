Revanth Reddy blames KCR for Telangana’s Rs 8.11 lakh crore debt burden

Hyderabad, Nov. 9: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday blamed former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the state’s mounting debt, claiming that borrowings had reached Rs 8.11 lakh crore during the 10-year BRS rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Lagacharla in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy said his government was spending Rs 80,000 crore towards debt repayment and liabilities inherited from the previous regime. He claimed that more than Rs 2 lakh crore had been paid over the past 34 months to clear the debts.

Despite financial constraints, the government had been crediting employees’ salaries on the first of every month since January 2024, he said, accusing KCR of avoiding Assembly sessions and criticising BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

The Chief Minister also announced that the proposed ‘Praja Balam’ outreach programme would begin after Sankranthi, predicting a major political impact. He appealed to people to support the government in addressing the challenges posed by El Nino.

Revanth Reddy, who launched development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore, said Kodangal was being developed as an education hub and promised to attract further investments to the constituency