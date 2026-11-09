Telangana SIR: How to Check Voter Status Before November 30

Hyderabad: Telangana’s final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls will be published on November 30, 2026, instead of November 9, following a 21-day extension approved by the Election Commission on October 29. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will now continue until November 26.

The revised SIR schedule provides additional time to resolve disputed entries and complete pending hearings.

Hyderabad SIR: 20,559 Hearings Still Pending

Hyderabad District Election Officer R.V. Karnan’s November 7 review identified 20,559 pending hearings across seven of the district’s 15 Assembly constituencies.

Goshamahal recorded the highest pendency at 8,720, followed by Secunderabad Cantonment (6,918), Bahadurpura (2,306), Khairatabad (1,398), Sanathnagar (725), Secunderabad (471) and Karwan (21).

The remaining eight constituencies reported zero pending hearings.

How Voters Can Check Their SIR Status

Voters can check their names through the ECI electoral search portal using their EPIC number or personal details.

Application progress can be tracked through ECI Voter Services. Residents can also contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), or voter helpline 1950.

Voters should confirm their inclusion again after the final rolls are published.

November 21 Deadline for Excluded Voters

Under fresh Election Commission instructions issued on November 6, electors excluded from draft rolls after being classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) have another opportunity to submit enumeration forms by November 21.

Affected voters should contact their BLO or ERO. Those who shifted within Telangana can submit their new address details and supporting proof without a separate Form 8. Electors who already submitted Form 6 during SIR need not submit another enumeration form.

What If a Voter’s Application Is Rejected?

Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer has directed officials to issue reasoned rejection orders after examining supporting documents.

Affected voters can obtain the rejection order and appeal through the designated district appellate authority, with a further appeal available to the Chief Electoral Officer.

November 26 remains the revised deadline for disposal of notices, claims and objections before publication of the final voter list on November 30.