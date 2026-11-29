Hyderabad: Once known for its foul smell and poor surroundings, the restored Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur has now emerged as a popular destination for morning and evening walkers, attracting residents from nearby areas.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the lake on Saturday and interacted with local residents and regular walkers to seek their feedback on the facilities and maintenance.

During the interaction, walkers expressed satisfaction with the transformation of the lake and its surroundings. They said that some residents travel up to five kilometres to enjoy the walking track, modern open gym, children’s play areas and pleasant environment.

The visitors, however, suggested several improvements to make the facility more convenient. They requested the installation of drinking water facilities and better maintenance of washrooms.

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Residents also suggested that filling the lake with water would further improve its surroundings, enhance greenery and make the area more attractive for visitors.

Responding to their suggestions, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath assured the residents that their feedback would be considered and necessary measures would be taken to improve facilities and maintenance.

The visit highlighted the transformation of Thammidikunta Lake into a recreational space for residents, while also providing an opportunity for authorities to understand public needs and address shortcomings.