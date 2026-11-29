Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute, where the actor met the Chief Minister during his visit.

The courtesy meeting has drawn attention as Mahesh Babu is among the leading actors in the Telugu film industry.

The meeting comes amid the Telangana government’s efforts to engage with prominent personalities from different fields, including cinema, business and entertainment.

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Mahesh Babu enjoys a significant fan following across Telugu-speaking states and has also established a strong presence among audiences nationwide through his films.

The actor’s visit to the Chief Minister’s office has generated interest among his fans and political circles in Telangana.

However, details regarding the discussions between Mahesh Babu and Revanth Reddy have not been officially disclosed. It is also unclear whether the meeting involved any specific proposals or matters related to the Telugu film industry.