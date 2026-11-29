Hyderabad: IAS officer Sarfaraz Ahmad has been appointed as the Special Officer for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation as part of a major reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana.

The latest administrative changes also include the appointment of E.V. Narasimha Reddy, who was previously serving as Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, as the new Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

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E.V. Narasimha Reddy will replace Sarfaraz Ahmad as HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, following the latest changes in the state’s administrative structure.

The appointments are part of the Telangana government’s administrative reshuffle involving key urban governance and development institutions.