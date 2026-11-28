Hyderabad: In a crackdown on the illegal sale of habit-forming medicines, drug enforcement officials seized 330 strips of tapentadol, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, from Sahasra Medical and General Stores at Vinayaknagar in Neredmet on Friday.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted the raid following information about the alleged illegal diversion of the opioid painkiller by S. Raju, a partner and registered pharmacist at the medical store.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found that Raju was selling 10 tablets for around Rs 500 without issuing bills or maintaining mandatory transaction records in the Schedule H1 drug register, in violation of drug regulations.

Tapentadol is an opioid analgesic prescribed for moderate to severe pain. However, its potential for dependence and misuse makes it a closely regulated medicine.

A similar incident in April 2025 highlighted the dangers of its illegal circulation. A teenager died following a suspected drug overdose in Balapur, while two other youths were hospitalised. Investigations reportedly revealed that tapentadol tablets had been procured without prescriptions from a medical store in Shamshabad.

The latest seizure has once again raised concerns over the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines and the need for stricter monitoring of pharmacies. TG SAFE warned that illegal diversion of habit-forming drugs can attract imprisonment of up to two years.

The public can report violations through the toll-free helpline 1800-599-6969, between 10.30 am and 5 pm on working days.