FSSAI clears second prosecution against Bisleri in a week after bacteria found in Bengal unit sample

Kolkata: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against packaged drinking water major Bisleri International after samples collected from its plant in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district tested positive for coliform bacteria, sources said on Saturday.

This is the second prosecution action against the company within a week, following a separate food safety violation involving a water sample collected from its Goa facility.

The West Bengal sample was collected from Bisleri’s plant at Telipara village in Jalpaiguri. Both the primary laboratory and the referral laboratory confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria, which can indicate contamination through sewage leaks, damaged pipelines, and other sources.

According to sources, the sample was subjected to initial testing and subsequently sent for a second examination after concerns emerged over its quality. Both tests reportedly confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria, prompting the food safety regulator to initiate prosecution proceedings against the company.

Food safety concerns over Bisleri’s packaged drinking water have intensified following repeated adverse laboratory findings.

Last Sunday, a sample collected from the company’s Goa plant also failed to meet the prescribed safety standards.

Earlier, on August 12, the FSSAI had banned the sale of a batch of Bisleri water over quality concerns.

Sources said laboratory examinations had also detected bromate beyond the permissible limit, along with polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), in the samples under scrutiny. The findings were cited as violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, under which the water was declared unsafe.

Following the initial test report, the company sought permission to have the sample examined by another laboratory. However, the subsequent examination also reportedly confirmed the violations, strengthening the case for legal action.

The FSSAI has now authorised prosecution against Bisleri International Private Limited under the provisions of the food safety law.

Meanwhile, Bisleri had said on Monday that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption and that it would extend full cooperation to the FSSAI in resolving the matter.

The regulatory action comes amid increased nationwide scrutiny of food and beverage manufacturers by the FSSAI. Over the past several months, the authority has stepped up inspections and enforcement measures against food business operators, manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages, as well as e-commerce companies.