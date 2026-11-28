Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has completed nine years of operations, marking a significant milestone in the city’s urban transportation journey. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, 2017, the metro has emerged as a major commuting option for lakhs of people, recording a cumulative 942 million passenger journeys since its commencement.

The milestone highlights the growing importance of mass rapid transit in a city grappling with increasing traffic congestion, longer commuting hours and rising pollution levels.

One of the Metro’s major achievements has been its contribution to environmental sustainability. The system estimates that it has saved 629 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to 6.29 lakh tonnes, by encouraging commuters to shift towards public transportation.

The Metro has also strengthened its green energy initiatives, achieving 12.4 MWp of captive solar power generation capacity, accounting for 15 per cent of its total power consumption. Nearly 40 per cent of its traction energy requirement is regenerated through regenerative braking technology.

Operational efficiency remains another key achievement, with the network maintaining 99.9 per cent train punctuality and 99.9 per cent service reliability. Systematic periodic overhauling of trains and technology-driven operational monitoring have further strengthened service delivery.

Passenger convenience has improved through QR-code-based mobile ticketing, digital ticket vending machines, integration with digital payment platforms and the introduction of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The Metro-RTC Common Pass and last-mile connectivity initiatives have also encouraged integrated commuting.

Before the Metro’s introduction, Hyderabad commuters largely depended on road transport, with traffic congestion and longer travel times affecting daily mobility. The nine-year milestone demonstrates how reliable mass transit can reduce pressure on roads while improving urban mobility.

However, the next challenge is to expand connectivity, strengthen feeder services and improve accessibility. Hyderabad’s future transport strategy must increasingly prioritise integrated public transportation to create a cleaner, less congested and more sustainable city.